Red Rebels perform in Lincoln city centre
Extinction Rebellion campaign in Lincoln
Extinction Rebellion’s Red Rebels made their Lincolnshire debut in Lincoln city centre at the weekend.
The troupe, strikingly robed in flowing blood-red garments, their faces painted white, processed around the city centre on Black Friday, November 26.
Their slow, silent movement amongst the crowds drew the attention and curiosity of many shoppers, spellbound by their powerful, eye-catching presence.
The seven performers created tableaux on High Bridge, the Stonebow and Speakers Corner, expressing through mime their “sorrow at the way consumerism dominates our lives, joy of the natural world, and strength through unity.”
Campaigner Rosemary Robinson said: “Today is Black Friday when everyone is being encouraged to buy yet more stuff. And yet consumerism is literally killing the planet.
“More products mean more pollution, more carbon emissions and more destruction of the natural environment. Our fliers “Fast Fashion Costs the Earth” gives information about the devastating impacts of the fashion industry, and what individuals can do to help protect the planet”
The Red Rebels previously appeared in towns and cities throughout the world. They are draped in red material with their faces painted white in order to portray “living statues”.
The group often mime in slow motion or create a series of tableaux during XR protests.
The Red Rebels were devised as an international performance “artivist” troupe, dedicated to illuminating the global environmental crisis and supporting groups and organisations fighting to save humanity and all species from mass extinction.