Rugby Report: Law’s four-try haul helps Lincoln beat Spalding

Tom Law grabbed four tries as Lincoln’s 3rd XV recorded an impressive 58-10 home victory against Spalding’s second team.

Law, who is playing his first season for the club since moving from rivals Market Rasen, said his favourite try was his third set up by an offload from Lincoln’s man-of-the-match Gary Cain, as it saw him complete his first senior hat-trick.

Jack Randell grabbed two tries for Lincoln, while George Chirila, Mitch Ashworth, Jacob Taylor, and Josh White each scored one.

Jack Miles successfully slotted over four conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Lincoln.

Spalding battled hard throughout and their two tries were scored by winger Callum Lewis and hooker Peter Waudby.

After the match 3rd XV captain Adam Kelleher praised the performances of debutants Karl Potter and Josh Holiday, and man-of-the-match Gary Cain.

He added that Jack Miles put in a great mature performance and Tom Law finished off some impressive team moves.

Meanwhile, Lincoln 1st XV’s NLD Cup clash against Stamford was postponed and rearranged for January 22, 2022.

Other Results

League

In Midlands Four East (North), Kieron Smythe and Daniel Chadwick scored two tries apiece as Gainsborough won 31-6 in a league and NLD Cup double header at home against Cleethorpes.

Jordan Holden also grabbed a try for the hosts. Tudor Roberts successfully kicked three conversions to help secure the league points, and Gainsborough’s place in the next round of the cup.

Joe Barker kicked two penalties for Cleethorpes, who fielded a young side due to unavailability with injuries and other commitments.

In Midlands Four East (South), Carl Brierley Lewis scored his side’s only try of the match as Stamford College Old Boys lost 25-5 at home against St Neots.

In the Women’s National Challenge 2 North (East), Scunthorpe Ladies battled to a 26-26 draw away against Wetherby to make it two league games unbeaten.

Scunthorpe’s vice-captain Cassie Milestone, who Wetherby named as the visitors’ best player, crossed for a hat-trick of tries and kicked three conversions.

Sophie Bullass scored Scunthorpe’s other try, while Holly Newman and Jacqui Warrington were named as the visitors’ back and forward of the match respectively.

Cup games and friendlies

Jack Jones and Dave Martin crossed for two tries apiece as Stamford’s 2nd XV beat Belgrave 35-33 in the first round of the NLD Bowl.

George Nairn and Gaz Ramsden also scored tries for Stamford, while Sam Scott kicked one conversion and Harry Ayton slotted over a penalty.

Bourne’s 1st XV progressed through to the next round of the Midlands RFU Cup after their opponents Mansfield conceded Saturday’s match.

Nick Morgan scored two tries as Skegness beat Boston’s 2nd XV 31-24 in what was their first match in more than two months.

Matt Parvin, Ollie Jones and Dean Brian each grabbed a try for Skegness, while Jamie Cameron kicked three conversions.

Jaron Cowern, Danny Wilson and Tom Hobbs all scored tries for Boston.

Boston were also awarded a penalty try, while Bruno Hall kicked one conversion for the hosts.

Adam Loveday grabbed two tries and Dan Jones scored one as Sleaford’s 2nd XV battled hard in a narrow 27-22 defeat away against West Bridgford’s third team.