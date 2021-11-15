3 hours ago

Rugby Report: Law’s four-try haul helps Lincoln beat Spalding

See the results from across Lincolnshire
Tom Law scored four tries as Lincoln's 3rd XV beat Spalding 58-10. | Photo: Brian Penney

Tom Law grabbed four tries as Lincoln’s 3rd XV recorded an impressive 58-10 home victory against Spalding’s second team.

Law, who is playing his first season for the club since moving from rivals Market Rasen, said his favourite try was his third set up by an offload from Lincoln’s man-of-the-match Gary Cain, as it saw him complete his first senior hat-trick.

Jack Randell grabbed two tries for Lincoln, while George Chirila, Mitch Ashworth, Jacob Taylor, and Josh White each scored one.

Lincoln’s Jack Randell running in for one of his two tries against Spalding. | Photo: Brian Penney

Lincoln’s Tom Law evades one defender and prepares to run past another. | Photo: Brian Penney

Jack Miles successfully slotted over four conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Lincoln.

Spalding battled hard throughout and their two tries were scored by winger Callum Lewis and hooker Peter Waudby.

Spalding winger Callum Lewis racing clear for his try against Lincoln. | Photo: Brian Penney

Mitch Ashworth was among the try scorers for Lincoln against Spalding. | Photo: Brian Penney

After the match 3rd XV captain Adam Kelleher praised the performances of debutants Karl Potter and Josh Holiday, and man-of-the-match Gary Cain.

He added that Jack Miles put in a great mature performance and Tom Law finished off some impressive team moves.

Jacob Taylor crossing for a try as Lincoln beat Spalding. | Photo: Brian Penney

Lincoln’s Alex Brodrick in action against Spalding. | Photo: Brian Penney

Meanwhile, Lincoln 1st XV’s NLD Cup clash against Stamford was postponed and rearranged for January 22, 2022.

Other Results

League

In Midlands Four East (North), Kieron Smythe and Daniel Chadwick scored two tries apiece as Gainsborough won 31-6 in a league and NLD Cup double header at home against Cleethorpes.

Jordan Holden also grabbed a try for the hosts. Tudor Roberts successfully kicked three conversions to help secure the league points, and Gainsborough’s place in the next round of the cup.

Joe Barker kicked two penalties for Cleethorpes, who fielded a young side due to unavailability with injuries and other commitments.

In Midlands Four East (South), Carl Brierley Lewis scored his side’s only try of the match as Stamford College Old Boys lost 25-5 at home against St Neots.

The post-match award winners for Scunthorpe Ladies – Cassie Milestone, Holly Newman, and Jacqui Warrington.

In the Women’s National Challenge 2 North (East), Scunthorpe Ladies battled to a 26-26 draw away against Wetherby to make it two league games unbeaten.

Scunthorpe’s vice-captain Cassie Milestone, who Wetherby named as the visitors’ best player, crossed for a hat-trick of tries and kicked three conversions.

Sophie Bullass scored Scunthorpe’s other try, while Holly Newman and Jacqui Warrington were named as the visitors’ back and forward of the match respectively.

Cup games and friendlies

Dave Martin scored two tries for Stamford’s 2nd XV against Belgrave. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Jack Jones and Dave Martin crossed for two tries apiece as Stamford’s 2nd XV beat Belgrave 35-33 in the first round of the NLD Bowl.

George Nairn and Gaz Ramsden also scored tries for Stamford, while Sam Scott kicked one conversion and Harry Ayton slotted over a penalty.

George Nairn was among the try scorers as Stamford’s 2nd XV beat Belgrave in the NLD Bowl. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Stamford’s Gaz Ramsden crossing for a try against Belgrave in the NLD Bowl. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Jack Jones in action for Stamford against Belgrave. | Photo: Darren Dolby

Bourne’s 1st XV progressed through to the next round of the Midlands RFU Cup after their opponents Mansfield conceded Saturday’s match.

Skegness were delighted to beat Boston in what was their first match in more than two months.

Nick Morgan scored two tries as Skegness beat Boston’s 2nd XV 31-24 in what was their first match in more than two months.

Matt Parvin, Ollie Jones and Dean Brian each grabbed a try for Skegness, while Jamie Cameron kicked three conversions.

Matt Parvin in action for Skegness and trying to power through Boston’s defence. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Ashley Dennis leaping to win a lineout for Skegness against Boston. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Jaron Cowern, Danny Wilson and Tom Hobbs all scored tries for Boston.

Boston were also awarded a penalty try, while Bruno Hall kicked one conversion for the hosts.

Boston’s Jaron Cowern scoring a try against Skegness. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Chris Cook in action for Boston against Skegness. | Photo: Wayne Lagden

Adam Loveday grabbed two tries and Dan Jones scored one as Sleaford’s 2nd XV battled hard in a narrow 27-22 defeat away against West Bridgford’s third team.

