Rugby Report: Two bonus points for Lincoln in narrow away defeat

Find out how all the Lincolnshire sides got on

Lincoln’s 1st XV secured two bonus points on the road despite the result not going in their favour in a narrow 29-23 defeat away against Ashby in Midlands Two East (North).

Lincoln opened the scoring after 15 minutes when an attacking move outside the 22 led to excellent hands down the left-hand side to set up an unconverted try for Josh White, who scored for a third successive match.

Ashby hit back with an unconverted try before Lincoln regained the lead four minutes before the break. A good move through the hands set up White as the centre crossed to score his second try of the game.

Ashby went over for a try under the posts soon after, and added a conversion, to take a 12-10 lead going in at the break.

The hosts extended their lead with another converted try soon after the restart before Lincoln cut the gap in the score to just one point.

Louie Cooke slotted over a penalty before Lincoln scored their third try of the match. A quickly taken tap penalty saw Lincoln play a couple of pods to the right before good handling set up a try for Cynyr Jones.

Ashby scored a converted try and kicked a penalty to move further in front, but Lincoln at least made sure of two bonus points with a late score. Grant Cowe ripped the ball in contact and went over for his third try in as many games.

Lincoln Touch ended the day in sixth place after competing in the second round of the ERDS tournament in St Ives on Sunday.

Lincoln won two and lost three of their five games to secure joint-first place in the shield part of the competition.

Unfortunately, due to only scoring 12 tries Lincoln were unable to win the pool stages, losing out on try difference, and finished sixth, but still did the club proud in Cambridgeshire.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, Scunthorpe are now second in the league table after a 24-20 win away against Sandbach.

Jacob Hardy scored two tries for Scunthorpe, while Al Fagan and Josh Clarke each scored one.

Tom Alldridge kicked two conversions to help ensure that Scunthorpe are now just one point behind leaders Sheffield.

In Midlands Two East (North), Stuart Cunningham scored the visitor’s only try of the match as Market Rasen & Louth lost 88-8 at Melbourne.

Rasen’s remaining points came via the boot of Connor Janney, who slotted over a penalty.

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford had a tough afternoon at home against league leaders Olney after suffering a 67-10 defeat.

Toby Anderson and Gaz Ramsden scored Stamford’s tries.

In Midlands Three East (North), Jack Wright crossed for two tries as Boston claimed their first win of the season with a hard-fought 18-17 victory at Bakewell Mannerians.

Olly Hauserman kicked two penalties and one conversion as Boston moved up to 10th in the league table.

Henry Parker and Harry Norsworthy both scored tries as Kesteven were defeated 33-18 at Mellish.

Liam Shields kicked two penalties and a conversion for the visitors.

Mike Vankampen scored his side’s only try, which was converted by Jess Matthews, as Grimsby battled hard in a 19-7 defeat away against Nottingham Casuals.

In Midlands Three East (South), Sam Thornburn crossed for five tries as second-placed Bourne recorded a 43-12 home win against Melton Mowbray.

Scrum-half JJ Roberts also scored a try, while Sam Evison kicked five conversions and one penalty to leave Bourne just one point behind leaders Stockwood Park.

Tries from Harry Sharman, Pete Wauby and Mark Haighton helped Spalding bounce back to winning ways with a 17-10 home victory against Queens.

Conall Mason added one conversion for the Lincolnshire side.

In Midlands Four East (North), North Hykeham and Cleethorpes met for the second time in the league this season with the side from North East Lincolnshire winning 15-3.

North Hykeham, who won the previous meeting 17-12, were on the losing side on this occasion and their only points came via a Rob Booth penalty.

In Midlands Four East (South), Lance Charity crossed for a hat-trick of tries but was unable to prevent Deepings from a 48-29 defeat away against Bedford Swifts.

Ciaran Thomson and Luke Whitby also scored tries for the visitors, with the latter also kicking two conversions.

Women’s Rugby

Beth Toone scored two tries as Kesteven Ladies secured an impressive 32-0 home win against Sleaford Ladies.

Hermione Farmer, Kerri Arlando, Ami Boneham and Aimee Goument each scored one try for the hosts, with Zoe Osborn kicking one conversion.

Despite the result Sleaford Ladies player Becca Grice was proud with her team’s performance, saying: “Sleaford Ladies played their rugby right until the very end, not giving up and we kept pushing.

“Each game we take something away from and learn from and we’d like to thank Kesteven for being fantastic hosts.”

Max Heeley scored her side’s only try as Boston Ladies lost 22-5 against Peterborough.

Boston’s captain Hannah Booth described it as their “toughest game so far” but said “everyone left the pitch smiling”.

Cassie Milestone scored two tries as Scunthorpe Ladies claimed an emphatic 36-5 home win against Harrogate.

Captain Becky Clark, Steph Ellis, Sophie Bullass and Jazz Clark also scored tries for Scunthorpe, with the latter also kicking three conversions.