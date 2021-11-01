Scunthorpe United part company with manager Cox
Scunthorpe United have parted company with first team manager Neil Cox and his assistant Mark Lillis as the club remain bottom of the League Two table.
Cox’s final game in charge of the Iron was a frustrating 2-1 defeat at Colchester, leaving the club one point from safety and with only two league wins all season.
The 50-year-old spent less than 15 months at the helm after first being appointed by Scunthorpe in August 2020.
In a short statement on Monday, the club said: “We thank them both for their efforts while with the club. Coach Tony McMahon and goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite will take charge of the team for the Emirates FA Cup first round game against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.”
After the defeat against Colchester, Cox said: “We lost the game in the first 20 minutes, obviously we were two goals down early on. We didn’t start the game well but obviously for one the free-kick was deflected and went in and for the second he tried to cross it and it’s deflected and goes in – that’s what happens when you’re bottom of the league and have no luck.”