Serious collision on A17 Sutterton
We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a serious collision on the A17 at Sutterton earlier today.
Officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a lorry and a car shortly after 6am. The male driver of a Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The lorry driver was uninjured.
The A17 roundabout was closed just before 6:30am and was reopened after 1:30pm.
If you witnessed the collision or if you were in the area at the time and captured anything on dashcam, please get in touch in one of the following ways below:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 65 of today’s date.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 65 of today’s date in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 65 of 28th November.