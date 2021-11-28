3 hours ago

Serious collision on A17 Sutterton

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage following a serious collision on the A17 at Sutterton earlier today.

Officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a lorry and a car shortly after 6am. The male driver of a Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The lorry driver was uninjured.

The A17 roundabout was closed just before 6:30am and was reopened after 1:30pm.

If you witnessed the collision or if you were in the area at the time and captured anything on dashcam, please get in touch in one of the following ways below:

  • By calling 101 quoting incident 65 of today’s date.
  • By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 65 of today’s date in the subject line.
  • If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Reference: Incident 65 of 28th November.

