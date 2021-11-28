Lincoln Cathedral turns purple to mark Advent
‘Light in darkness brings hope’
Lincoln Cathedral will be lit in purple to mark the season of Advent until December 23.
Lincoln Cathedral said: “At the darkest time of year, light in darkness brings hope and comfort and we love being able to light the cathedral to share that hope will all who see it.”
The Christian season of Advent marks a time of preparation and anticipation of the great Festival of Christmas – when we celebrate the gift of God’s light and love made known to us in Jesus Christ.