Suspected arson behind huge blaze at disused Cleethorpes factory
Fire crews attended the scene three times on Tuesday
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at a disused factory in Cleethorpes, formerly used by Findus, which was in the process of being demolished.
Humberside Fire & Rescue were called to the fire on Pelham Road at 12.46pm on Tuesday, November 2. Crews were called back to the site at 4.41pm, and again at 9.30pm, after debris had re-ignited.
Black smoke billowed out of the factory on to Tennyson Road and into a number of residential properties, but fortunately nobody was injured in the incident.
Four crews attended the scene and extinguished the fire using main lines and breathing equipment. A mechanical digger from the site was also used to help put out the fire.
CONTROL: We are currently in attendance at a Building Fire in the Pelham Road area of Cleethorpes. Please be aware of smoke in the area, use caution when driving. #BlueWatch #Cleethorpes
— Humberside Fire & Rescue (@HumbersideFire) November 2, 2021
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: “We were called at 12.50pm yesterday (November 2) to reports of a fire at a disused building on Tennyson Road in Cleethorpes.
“We believe the fire may have been started deliberately and would ask for anyone with information about who could be responsible for the fire to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 229 of November 2, 2021.”