More walk-in COVID jab sessions for 12-15-year-olds in Lincolnshire
Held throughout the month in Lincoln and Boston
There will be more pop-up sessions in Lincolnshire this month to give children aged between 12 and 15 the chance to get vaccinated against coronavirus.
12-15-year-olds will be able to get a COVID-19 jab as a walk-in either at the Lincolnshire Showground or the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston from this weekend, and for the following two weekends after that.
It follows on from a successful series of pop-up vaccination sessions held during the half term holidays, which has helped bring Lincolnshire’s figure up to 34% of eligible 12-15-year-olds being vaccinated.
The pop-up sessions will only be run at Lincolnshire’s two mass vaccination centres, and jabs are being provided by specially trained staff. They will be on a walk-in basis, without the need to book an appointment.
Parents and guardians are being reminded of the pop-up dates, and have been assured that though some may have received a letter inviting them to book an appointment through the national booking system, the pop-ups are in addition, with plenty of appointments still available over the weekend.
The programme will run throughout November as NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group continue to visit schools in the county.
Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We were delighted with the uptake of the pop-up vaccination sessions by 12-15s over half-term, and we are pleased we are able to continue running them over the next three weekends.
“The whole idea behind these sessions at our two Mass Vaccination Centres is to support the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme in schools, and to provide 12-15 year-olds who have missed having the vaccination at school for whatever reason, or who are yet to have the vaccination in school, the opportunity to have it.”
The pop-up sessions will be at the Lincolnshire Showground and PRSA mass vaccination centres on the following weekends:
- Saturday 6 and Sunday, November 7 – 10am to 4pm
- Saturday 13 and Sunday, November 14 – 10am to 4pm
- Saturday 20 and Sunday, November 21 – 10am to 4pm