Teenager dies in Spilsby crash
Police have closed the road
A 19-year-old man has died after a crash in Spilsby this morning.
The crash was spotted by a passer-by who saw a white mini off the road in Spilsby Road, Scremby, at 6.10am.
Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.
The road is now closed while officers carry out initial enquiries.
The man’s next of kin have been informed.
Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area between 6am and 6.15am to get in touch, with any information or dash cam footage. Call police on 101 quoting incident number 47 of November 1, email [email protected] or call independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.