Wild weekend weather brings floods and fallen trees
Forecast ‘mainly dry’ for later this week
Strong winds and heavy rain over the weekend caused flooding and fallen trees across Lincolnshire, as downpours continue today.
In Boston, the council had to close the cemetery while the parks and grounds team cleared fallen trees after high winds.
The workers have now made the area safe and the cemetery has reopened to the public.
And a resident in Ruskington told The Lincolnite: “What can only be described as a tornado just swept through Ruskington, loads of damage, one poor bungalow got two large trees down and one of them is on top of the bungalow . Lots of damage everywhere.”
Another resident said there was a ‘massive’ flood in Skellingthorpe on Magpie Close.
The Met Office forecasts more wind with showers today, with persistent rain at times. Showers will ease during the evening, with clearer skies, less wind and frost in the morning.
By Friday, the weather will be likely be drier but cloudy, with winds easing.