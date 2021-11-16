The Charlatans coming to Lincoln for 30th anniversary tour

Four cops in Kenya have been jailed for the manslaughter of British aristocrat Alexander Monson, who died in custody at Mombasa police station almost a decade ago.

Alexander Monson was the first son of Lord Nicholas Monson of Burton, near Lincoln, and heir to the family estate. The 28-year-old was arrested in 2012 for allegedly taking bhang, a form of cannabis, in the Diani beach resort just south of Mombasa.

He died whilst in custody and his family have always maintained that he was killed by police and not of drug overdose that was initially alleged by the force. Toxicology reports showed he had no drugs in his system at the time.

Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba were given jail terms of between nine and 15 years, but in each case part of the sentence was suspended.

Chege was sentenced to 15 years in jail, five of which were suspended. Munyiri was jailed for 12 years, six of which were suspended. Bulima was given nine years in prison, five of which were suspended. Pamba was sentenced to 12 years, six of which were suspended.

Judge Eric Ogola ruled that Monson was brutally tortued and had cannabis planted on him after he died. He said the officers had covered up what happened to Monson.

He said: “I am satisfied that the death of the deceased was caused through unlawful omission on the part of the accused persons for failing to seek medical care for the deceased in good time.

Alexander had moved to Kenya in 2008 to live with his mother Hilary Monson. She attended the court hearing along with several family members including Alexander’s father who arrived in Kenya over the weekend.

Hilary told the court: “This should send a strong message to the Kenyan police force to have respect for human life.”

However, outside the court Hilary told reporters she was “disappointed” by the sentence given to the officers. The family spent thousands of dollars to get the case this far, according to BBC, who said the case exposed how long it can take to get justice in Kenyan courts.

Kenyan police face frequent accusations of brutality and extrajudicial killings from civilians and rights groups, but officers are rarely charged and almost never convicted, according to The Guardian.