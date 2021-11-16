The Charlatans coming to Lincoln for 30th anniversary tour
One of the most popular bands of the Britpop era
Britpop band The Charlatans will be bringing their 30th anniversary tour to Lincoln for a show at the Engine Shed this December.
The West Midlands rock band are hitting the road to celebrate 30 years in the music industry with a series of shows and a career-spanning best of album called A Head Full of Ideas.
The tour was delayed by a year due to COVID-19, and will be coming to Lincoln Engine Shed on Monday, December 6, with tickets available now at a price of £32.50.
Over the years, The Charlatans have notched up 13 top 40 albums in the UK, three of them going to number one, and four top ten singles, including seminal classic hit The Only One I Know.
The Cheshire alt-rock outfit have dealt with turmoil throughout their careers, including the deaths of two former members, near bankruptcy and nervous breakdowns, but are back to rejoice in the good times with this tour.
Alongside the tour will be a best of album sold as a triple vinyl LP, a 6 vinyl LP box set and a 2 CD deluxe version which features the band’s best hits of the last 30 years.
They will be joined for the Lincoln date by Martin Carr and What Future as support acts for what is sure to be a night of nostalgia at the Engine Shed.