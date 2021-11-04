The Lincolnite tries: Gridline Racing indoor karting in Lincoln

Gridline Racing Indoor Karting Centre has been providing high adrenaline and entertainment in Lincoln for 15 years and The Lincolnite went for a spin on the track.

The business, on Dunford Road, was opened on November 5, 2006 by company director Jay Frost. After expanding from one to two levels with the installation of a mezzanine second floor in 2019, and growing the staff team from six to 15, it has been a great few years for Gridline Racing.

Reporter Ellis Karran pitted himself against Gridline staff members Stanley Beevers and Dylan Smith. After 17 laps, including a best time of 41.408 seconds, Ellis finished second behind Stanley, on the same track Guy Martin once raced on.

Motorcycle racer turned TV celebrity Guy Martin isn’t the only famous face to enjoy laps of the Gridline Circuit. Professional motorcycle racer Peter Hickman and Lincoln City’s squad have also raced round the track.

The prices vary depending on which experience you want, ranging from £20 upwards. Gridline is inviting people to come to the centre and get discounted karting by using the promo code ‘bday15’ on their website, across the whole weekend of November 5-7.

Jay Frost, owner of Gridline Racing, told The Lincolnite: “It feels surreal. The recession in 2008 was hard but we got through it and things are going really well, and we are now doing the best business we’ve done in 15 years. People have travelled as far as six hours to see us, so why not come check it out.”

He added: “I would like to thank our fantastic customers who have been a huge part of our journey so far and very much look forward to providing them the fastest source of family entertainment anywhere in the area.

“I’d also like to thank our unbelievable and hardworking team of staff who make all of this possible. Gridline would not be where it is now without them so a massive thank you to them. Here’s to many more years to come.”

Gridline Racing is open 12pm-10pm Monday to Friday, and 10am-10pm Saturday and Sunday. It will close just for one day on Monday, November 8 as Jay takes his team to play crazy golf, and go karting of course, to celebrate 15 years of business.