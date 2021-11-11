2 hours ago

The Lincolnite tries: Woody’s, Lincoln’s newest sandwich bar

Opening this weekend

Kurt Woods and his wife Gintare will open Woody's Sandwich Bar on Saturday, November 13. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A Lincoln plasterer is getting ready to open a new sandwich bar in the city this weekend after launching a new business with his wife.

Kurt Woods and his wife Gintare will open Woody’s Sandwich Bar, in the unit formerly occupied by Healthy Appetites on Corporation Street, for the first time on Saturday, November 13.

Woody’s Sandwich Bar will serve fresh sandwiches, hot paninis and baguettes, homemade burgers, jacket potatoes, omelettes, hot dogs, loaded fries and salad trays.

It will also sell special treats including chicken strips and chips, breakfast wraps, chilli con carne, and chicken curry.

Diamond hot dog, Blue Moo burger, and club sandwich are just some of the items on the menu at Woody’s Sandwich Bar. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Inside Woody’s Sandwich Bar. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Woody loaded fries contain diced mince, caramelised onions, cheese and BBQ sauce. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Kurt previously worked in pubs in Bournemouth when he was younger and has always had a passion for food. He also owns Woods Plastering and Drylining Ltd, which he will continue to run alongside the sandwich bar.

His wife Gintare worked in the food industry in factories before going on maternity leave ahead of the birth of the couple’s 15-month-old daughter Myla.

She will run the sandwich bar alongside Kurt and the two new jobs it created, while they are also on the lookout for another chef.

The Blue Moo burger – blue cheese burger, bacon, mozzarella and burger sauce, served with chips and onion rings. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Diamond Dog is served with fried onions, cheese and ketchup. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The club sandwich at Woody’s Sandwich Bar. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Woody’s Sandwich bar will be open Monday to Saturday between 7am and 3pm, although the opening hours may extend in the coming months.

Kurt Woods and his wife Gintare own Woody’s Sandwich Bar in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Kurt told The Linolnite: “We are excited about our new business and hope it will be a success. Please come and give us a try, you won’t be disappointed.”

