The Lincolnite tries: Woody’s, Lincoln’s newest sandwich bar
Opening this weekend
A Lincoln plasterer is getting ready to open a new sandwich bar in the city this weekend after launching a new business with his wife.
Kurt Woods and his wife Gintare will open Woody’s Sandwich Bar, in the unit formerly occupied by Healthy Appetites on Corporation Street, for the first time on Saturday, November 13.
Woody’s Sandwich Bar will serve fresh sandwiches, hot paninis and baguettes, homemade burgers, jacket potatoes, omelettes, hot dogs, loaded fries and salad trays.
It will also sell special treats including chicken strips and chips, breakfast wraps, chilli con carne, and chicken curry.
Kurt previously worked in pubs in Bournemouth when he was younger and has always had a passion for food. He also owns Woods Plastering and Drylining Ltd, which he will continue to run alongside the sandwich bar.
His wife Gintare worked in the food industry in factories before going on maternity leave ahead of the birth of the couple’s 15-month-old daughter Myla.
She will run the sandwich bar alongside Kurt and the two new jobs it created, while they are also on the lookout for another chef.
Woody’s Sandwich bar will be open Monday to Saturday between 7am and 3pm, although the opening hours may extend in the coming months.
Kurt told The Linolnite: “We are excited about our new business and hope it will be a success. Please come and give us a try, you won’t be disappointed.”