Theft appeal, Stickney
220 solar panels were stolen along with two invertors
We are appealing for information after the theft of 220 solar panels and two high value invertors.
The theft took place on Midville Lane in Stickney on 16 November.*
If you have any information to assist our enquiry, or you saw any suspicious activity in the area, please get in touch in one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 187 of November 19.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting 187 of November 19 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit www.victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.
*The incident date relates to the date of reporting, not the date of the crime.
