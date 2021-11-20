Wanted man arrested: Layton Hudson
He has been arrested in Lincoln
Update at 12.25pm: We appealed earlier today to find wanted man Layton Hudson.
Hudson has now been arrested in Lincoln.
Thank you to the media and the public for your support for this appeal.
Original at 10.48am: We are urgently appealing for information as to the whereabouts of 27-year-old Layton Hudson.
If you see him, do not approach him, call 999.
We believe Hudson is in the Lincoln area. He is wanted for a public order offence.
If you have information about where he may be, call 101 with incident reference 456 of 18 November.
