Three men charged with fraud offences
Three men have been charged with various offences, including fraud and money laundering, following a criminal investigation led by officers in the Economic Crime Unit (ECU).
The investigation followed reports of suspected fraud, associated principally to a trading-based investment scheme run through the Lottery Syndicate Club Ltd based in Spalding.
The scheme operated between 2017 and 2019 and had several hundred members.
The three men who have been charged are as follows:
Christopher Toynton, aged 72, of Horseshoe Road, Spalding has been charged with:
- Fraud by abuse of position
- Money laundering
- Carrying out regulated activities
Ross Gibson, aged 26, of Eve Lane, Dudley (previously from Spalding)
- Fraud by false representation
- Money laundering
- Carrying out regulated activities
Philip Cavener, aged 60, of Douglas Road, Bedford
- Carrying out regulated activities
They will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 9th December.
Investigating officer PC Phil Gidlow from the ECU said: “This has been a very complex investigation and we would like to thank everyone who has so far come forward to provide information.
“We continue to appeal to anyone else who may have been affected but has not yet come forward, to please contact the investigation team by email on [email protected]”