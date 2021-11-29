Wanted: Adomas Matijevskis
Wanted after assault of an emergency worker
We are seeking assistance to find Adomas Matijevskis, aged 23, from the Boston area.
He is wanted in connection with the assault of an emergency worker.
If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, we are keen to hear from you. There are a number of ways to get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting reference 21000629832.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting reference 21000629832 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: 21000629832