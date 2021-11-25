Wanted – Connor Tierney
He is wanted for an assault near Spalding
He is wanted in connection with an assault.
We are appealing for help in finding Connor Tierney, aged 25 years, from the Spalding area.
He is wanted in connection with an assault which happened on Sunday 21 November in Spalding.
If you have any information that will help us find him please get in touch.
There are a number of ways to contact us:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 21000679616 in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 21000679616
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Reference: Ref: 21000679616