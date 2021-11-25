Watch the inspiring 2021 Lincoln TEDxBrayfordPool talks in full
The annual Lincoln TEDx event, which this year explored what society can take from the ‘new normal’, is now available to watch in full on YouTube.
The live virtual programme of talks took place earlier this month.
Twelve speakers and performers took to the stage to answer the question ‘what does tomorrow look like.’
Speakers included Rachael Wragg, who shared her insight into how Lincoln Cathedral can help tell our social history, entrepreneur Steff Wright who discussed plans to empower communities, and PhD student at the University of Lincoln Mamatha Thota, who explored the huge role AI could have to play in humanity.
It is hoped that live TEDx shows would return to the city in 2022.
Watch the talks here: