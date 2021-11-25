Scunthorpe assault appeal as man suffers head injury and has shopping stolen
The victim was attacked from behind
Humberside Police are investigating reports of a late night assault in Scunthorpe which saw a man suffer a head injury.
Reports suggest a man was walking down Old Brumby Street in Scunthorpe at around 11.50pm on Tuesday, November 24, when he was approached from behind by an unknown man.
He was then assaulted before the unknown man fled the scene, taking the victim’s shopping with him, it is believed.
He sustained a head injury and had to be taken to hospital for medical treatment, where thankfully his injuries were not thought to be serious.
The unknown man has been described as white and approximately 5ft 6in tall, with balding hair and of stocky build. He is also reported to have been wearing workman’s clothing.
Police are now appealing for information to identify the man. If you can assist officers, call 101 and quote reference number 16/115821/21.