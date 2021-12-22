Almost £100k of cannabis uncovered in Scunthorpe
Almost £100,000 worth of cannabis was uncovered at a property on Gurnell Street, Scunthorpe yesterday morning (Tuesday 21 December), following a warrant by our Op Galaxy team.
Enquiries remain ongoing to determine those responsible. We would appeal for residents living in the local area, who have not yet spoken to officers and may have information that could assist in finding those involved, to come forward by calling 101 quoting log 108 of 21 December.
Often, cannabis grows like these are a product of organised crime and exploited vulnerable people. We will continue to take robust action against drug producers and dealers to ensure we can protect those being exploited and rid communities of those causing harm.