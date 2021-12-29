Ancient Haxey Hood game postponed again
For only the second time in a century
The ancient game of Haxey Hood has been postponed, for only the second time in over 100 years, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic blamed for the second year in a row.
The game held in the North Lincolnshire village of Haxey dates back to the 14th century and takes place every year on January 6, except when the sixth falls on a Sunday.
It is described as a game similar to rugby with unlimited participants and few rules. A leather tube – called the hood – is slowly walked by a large unorganised rugby scrum to one of four pubs.
The 2021 event was previously called off after government advice, and Phil’s (Phil Coggon – Lord of the Hood) discussions with local authorities.
Organisers released a short statement on social media this week saying: “It is with deep regret that Haxey Hood 2022 will not be going ahead, (and) further information will be issued shortly.”
It is hoped that event will return on Friday, January 6, 2023 – see the game’s Facebook page or website for more information.
Prior to the cancellation of the 2021 event, the last time Haxey Hood was not held was during World War I, with none taking place from 1915. It restarted in 1920 and it did continue through World War II.
The tradition first started in the 14th century when Lady de Mowbray was out riding between Westwoodside and Haxey, when her silk riding hood was blown away by the wind.
She is said to have been so amused to see local farm workers chasing it she rewarded them land on condition the chase would be re-enacted every year.