Appeal for witnesses following assault in Cleethorpes

Officers were called to a report of an assault outside a pub on Grant Street in Cleethorpes during the early hours of today (24 December 2021).

A man sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.

A 19 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody as our enquiries continue.

Officers investigating the assault are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw anything that could help with our enquiries, to call us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 19 of 24 December 2021.