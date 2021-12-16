Man charged with hospital assaults
He has been kept in custody
A 22-year-old man has been charged.
Kiyle Smith, aged 22, from Sturton Close, Lincoln, has been charged with four offences following an incident at Lincoln County Hospital yesterday, Wednesday 15 December.
He has been charged with assaulting two emergency workers, a nurse and a police officer, a racially aggravated public order offence and criminal damage. He has been kept in custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates today.
Reference: Incident 208 of 16 December