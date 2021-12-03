Bo-No! Boris Johnson will not be at Lincoln Christmas Market this year

The Lincoln MP invited him, but he appears to be busy

Despite an invitation from the local MP to attend the Lincoln Christmas Market this weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be joining in the festivities.

The annual Christmas Market returned on Thursday, December 2 after a year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, with thousands of people flocking to uphill Lincoln to check out the various stalls and entertainment on display.

The festive market will run in Lincoln until Sunday, December 5, and there was a special invite for the Prime Minister of our country last week, when Lincoln MP Karl McCartney spoke in the House of Commons on Wednesday, November 24.

Mr McCartney said: “It would be remiss of me not to invite my honourable friend the Prime Minister and yourself speaker and all other colleagues, even the opposition front bench, to come and enjoy the marvellous long weekend of festivities.”

In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Thank you very much. I will do my utmost, as I’m sure all others will, he’s invited everybody, a lot of people are going to be going to Lincoln I hope.”

However, it has been confirmed by Karl McCartney that Boris Johnson will not be attending Lincoln Christmas Market this weekend, due to prior commitments.

It is not believed that the opposition front bench, who Mr McCartney also invited, will be coming to the market either, but the Lincoln MP will be in attendance across the weekend.