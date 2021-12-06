Brussel sprouts ‘best for many years’ says Lincolnshire farmer

There’s no excuse not to tuck in on Christmas Day!

A Lincolnshire farmer says this year’s Brussel sprouts are going to be the best they’ve been for many, many years.

Robin Hancox, managing director at Lincolnshire Field Products and FreshLinc haulage firm, has been speaking out about the ‘extreme pressure’ facing the industry – but he says the weather has been kind to the country’s vegetables.

He said: “I can categorically say that the quality of the Brussel sprouts for this year’s Christmas lunch will be of the highest quality that it’s been for many, many years.”

But Mr Hancox says the pressures facing the industry mean “inevitably prices are going to have to go up”.