Have you seen missing Harvey?

The 13-year-old has gone missing from Southview Caravan Park in Skegness and we are desperate to find him.

He is wearing blue trainers, blue jogging bottoms and a black coat with a Tokyo logo on the right shoulder.

Harvey normally has his hood up and is wearing a white Adidas t-shirt, with a grey jacket under his coat.

He has blonde hair, blue eyes and is 5ft 2inc tall.

Harvey has no phone and is vulnerable. We are very worried for his safety and are asking people across the county to keep their eyes peeled for him.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.

By calling 101 quoting incident 237 of 5th December.

By emailing [email protected] – don't forget to quote incident 237 of 5th December in the subject line.

Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]