Caught on camera – Kings Arms Yard, Lincoln
Can you help with the identity of the man in the image?
We are appealing for information to help with the identity of the male in the image following a report of an assault which happened in KINGS ARMS YARD, LINCOLN, around 5.40am on Sunday 14 November 2021. We believe he will be able to assist with our inquiries.
The victim has been pushed into a brick wall before being punched to the face rendering him unconscious and with facial injuries requiring stitches.
The suspect was in company with five other males however they took no part in the assault itself.
We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may be able to help with the identity of the suspect.
If you can assist with our investigation, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 77 of 14 November in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 77 of 14 November
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
- If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.
Reference: Incident 77 of 14 November / 21000695055