Dispersal order across Lincolnshire after hare coursing reports
In place until Monday
A dispersal order has been put in place across the county until Monday at 10am after we received a number of reports of hare coursing.
This behaviour will not be tolerated and Police want to reassure the local community that additional resources are in place today to respond to such reports and deal robustly with any offenders.
Anyone suspected of hare coursing will be dispersed out of the county even if they have not yet taken part in such activity.
We encourage anyone who witnesses hare coursing or any other rural crime taking place to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency so we can allocate resources accordingly.