Dispersal order across Lincolnshire after hare coursing reports

A free shuttle bus service is being introduced in both Lincoln and Boston, to transport people up to the Lincolnshire Showground and the Princess Royal Sports Arena Mass Vaccination Centres for their COVID booster vaccinations.

“We know that having a booster vaccination significantly increases protection against the Omicron variant, preventing around 75% of people getting covid symptoms,” explained Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG.

“If it’s difficult for anyone aged 18 or over to get to our vaccination centres in Lincoln and Boston, this will help – the shuttle buses will take you to the doorstep and back.

“If you are able to then we would urge you to book an appointment before you come and remember that your booster must be at least 3 months after your second dose.

“Christmas is coming so getting ‘boosted’ is your best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones. If you get covid you could end up self-isolating over the festive period.”

The service is being introduced from Monday 20th December:

Lincoln – 20th to 31st December (excluding Bank Holidays), from Lincoln bus station, 8am-6pm. From 20th to 21st it will leave on the hour and every half an hour from the 22nd December, with pick up points along the way (Lincoln Hotel, BBC Radio Lincolnshire, Broadway, Thonock Close, Ruckland Avenue) and returning people from the Lincolnshire Showground.

Boston – 20th to 23rd and 29th to 30th December, leaving Boston bus station on the hour, every hour, from 9.30am, with pick up points at Skirbeck Road and Fenside along the way and returning people from the Princess Royal Sports Arena (last departure at 5pm).

Please note the vaccination centre at the Lincolnshire Showground will close on New Year’s Eve at 1pm. The vaccination centre at PRSA, Boston, will close at 7.30pm on New Year’s Eve.

People will be asked to wear face masks on the shuttle bus.

How to get your vaccination in Lincolnshire:

At a local GP vaccination centre – you will be called by your GP in the forthcoming days to arrange this – please ensure you attend when called forwards, or;

By visiting the National Booking System or calling 119, to book your appointment at one of our vaccination sites across the county, including our Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground, or at a community pharmacy.

Please book as soon as you are called forwards.

Booster vaccinations for those aged 30 and over (at three months since second dose) are now available on a walk-in basis at PRSA, Boston, and the Lincolnshire Showground.

NHS would advise people to book an appointment where possible as walk-ins are on a strictly first come first served basis.

Walk-ins for anyone 18 and over who are considered at risk are be available at PRSA and the Lincolnshire Showground. The list of those conditions deemed to be at risk.

For adults wanting their first, second or booster – your second vaccination needs to be eight weeks after your first and the booster 91 days after your second dose.

For more information on where you can get your vaccination visit this website.

Pop-up vaccination sessions for 12-15 year-olds

PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston

Sunday 19th December 9am-12pm

Monday 20th December 9am-12pm

Tuesday 21st December 9am-12pm

Wednesday 22nd December 9am-12pm

Thursday 23rd December 9am-12pm

The Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre