Cleethorpes LGBTQ club could lose licence over ‘public nuisance’ claim

A Cleethorpes LGBTQ+ club will have its licence reviewed over claims that it is causing a public nuisance.

Silhouette on Alexandra Road is one of the resort’s top gay venues. However, it may be banned from selling alcohol if the council decides to take its licence away.

The club relaunched in 2019 to create a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, with the owners saying it was open to anyone else who enjoyed a “good party”.

North East Lincolnshire Council has announced it will be looking into whether the club has failed in its duty to prevent public nuisance.

Officials haven’t revealed the exact reasons behind this complaint.

The announcement on the council website says: “Notice is hereby given that an application for the Review of a Premises Licence under the [Licensing Act 2003] has been made to North East Lincolnshire Council in respect of the premises known as Silhouette.”

Any comments either supporting or opposing the application can be sent to the Licensing Section at the Doughty Road depot before January 4.

A date for the hearing hasn’t been set yet.

The club was opened at its relaunch by drag queen Dixie Normous, also known as Kieran Miller.

She told Grimsby Live at the time: “Back when I recorded my micro documentary with BBC Three, I mentioned about not having a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Now we are finally getting one I feel as though I belong in my home town and hopefully it will make others feel the same way too.

“I’m really looking forward to see what the future has in store for the community after this major move forward.”

Reviews are carried out when it is suspected that a premises isn’t following the laws on alcohol sales.

The club has been contacted for comment about the review.