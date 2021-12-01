Don’t forget to bring your face mask for Lincoln Christmas Market

Visitors to the Lincoln Christmas Market between December 2 and 5, must wear a face mask in all indoor areas of the event, as well as when using the Park & Ride facility.

Face coverings were once again made compulsory in shops and on public transport from Tuesday, November 30 in response to the emergence of UK cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

This means face coverings must be worn in all indoor areas of the Christmas Market, including in the marquees, unless you have a valid exemption.

It is also advised to wear masks in all crowded areas of the market, including outdoors.

Hand sanitisation stations will be provided at certain points at this year’s market, but visitors are also advised to bring their own.

It is also advised to take a lateral flow test before attending the festive event. Anyone experiencing coronavirus symptoms must not attend and should instead book a test and isolate until you receive the results.

Meanwhile, for those who are unable to attend the Lincoln Christmas Market this year, an online market will be available for visitors to browse the trader’s businesses virtually here.