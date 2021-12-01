Lincoln driver cleared of manslaughter after man’s death

The driver failed to attend his trial

A driver was this afternoon (Wednesday) cleared of the manslaughter of a pedestrian after pushing him and causing him to hit his head on the ground in Lincoln.

David Turner, 50, was found with head injuries on Brayford Way in Lincoln on May 16 last year. He died three days later in hospital.

Adnan Mehmed, 39, formerly of Scorer Street, Lincoln, had previously denied a charge of manslaughter, asserting he acted in self defence after getting out of his car.

But Mehmed failed to attend his three day trial at Lincoln Crown Court this week after flying out to Bulgaria.

Judge John Pini QC ruled the trial could go ahead in Mehmed’s absence.

Much of the incident was captured on CCTV and played to the jury.

The jury cleared Mehmed of manslaughter after deliberating for over four hours.