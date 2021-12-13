Dramatic moment BMW bursts into flames during MOT at Lincoln garage
Thankfully no one was injured
An accidental car fire during mechanical work at a trading estate in Lincoln has resulted in significant damage to a BMW.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called out at 11.06am on Saturday, December 11, after reports of a car fire on Sunningdale Trading Estate on Dixon Close in Lincoln.
The fire crew from Lincoln South attended, using breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish a fire which caused severe damage to a BMW car.
It is believed the fire was caused accidentally during mechanical work at We Only MOT and thankfully no injuries were reported.
The Lincolnite has contacted We Only MOT and 7core, a business which the incident happened outside of, for a comment.