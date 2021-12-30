Drone footage emerges of drunk driver capture in Lincoln field

The man had to pay costs of over £600

New drone footage has emerged showing the moment a drink driver was caught by police as he attempted to escape into a field near Lincoln.

Police released the clips to show how valuable drone technology is as a resource to help police tackle this type of offending.

A man in his 20s, whose name has not been released by Lincolnshire Police, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after an incident in the North Kesteven area in early November.

What started as a search and rescue deployment ended up with the man being arrested. He later appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the offence.

The man received a 12-month driving ban, £500 fine, £85 court costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Kevin Taylor, chief pilot of the drone unit, told The Lincolnite: “Although the primary tasking for the Lincolnshire Police drone team is search and rescue the drone is also deployed to crimes in progress.

“Once again this conviction shows how determination of the operator and having effective technology which allows us to cover our vast rural areas of Lincolnshire, ensures we can bring offenders to justice.”

A drink driver was unable to escape justice thanks to the work of our drone team.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, before pleading guilty to the offence and being disqualified for 12 months. pic.twitter.com/Ln2zJS3trC — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) December 29, 2021