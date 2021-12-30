Nearly 50 new homes in growing Lincoln village set to get go ahead

A developer’s plan to build nearly 50 homes in a Lincoln village is set to be approved in the new year.

Lindum and Acis Group’s plans for 49 homes off Hawks Road, in Welton, will go before West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, January 5.

Officers will recommend granting the plans, which will include a mix of houses and bungalows for over 55s along with 12 homes classed as affordable.

The developers will also be asked to make a £30,992.50 contribution to Welton Surgery so it can reconfigure its existing layout to create a larger clinical space and more flexibility to manage the projected patient increase.

In their recommendations, officers said the proposals “provide the most effective use of the land and provide a low density housing development with generous plot sizes”.

“The site additionally has the room for all the associated infrastructure including a sufficient amount of on-site usable greenspace,” they added.

“The proposed development would not have an unacceptable harmful visual impact or have a harmful impact on the living conditions of existing and future neighbouring dwellings.”

The council has received objections from 17 local residents as well as a local councillor.

Dunholme and Welton Ward Councillor Steve England said: “This application is premature when the review of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan is not complete.

“It presents a risk of over development because the large Beal Homes site is far from built out so it is difficult to predict the long term effect on the village infrastructure health and education and traffic being of concern.

“There is also the proposal to remove trees – this is quite clearly against the wish of the Queen who wishes for a green canopy… following on from the prime minister’s statement… to plant more trees. The thought of our council agreeing to remove some seems at best perverse!”

Other objections include the impact on biodiversity, residential amenity, the character of the village and highway safety.