Extra dates set for Lincolnshire fire crews’ charity sleigh tour

Crews from Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue are continuing to travel the county as their much-loved Santa sleigh tours make a comeback this month.

Fire stations are taking part around Lincolnshire, visiting local residents with Father Christmas and collecting donations for the Fire Fighters Charity and other good causes.

Thirteen stations confirmed they would be taking part in the coming days and weeks. Donington and Kirton have already had their sleigh tours, but there are still 10 more to enjoy and some other fire stations are expected to announce their details soon too!

Due to the weather, the coronavirus pandemic, call-outs and other restrictions, people are being advised to visit each station’s social media accounts for planned routes and timings.

See the current routes and timings below, which the crews will do their best to stick to, but please be wary that these may change:

Lincoln North fire station – December 13-17

Monday, December 13 – Ermine East

Tuesday, December 14 – St Giles & Tower Estate

Wednesday, December 15 – Ermine West

Thursday, December 16 – Glebe Park, Welton & Dunholme

Friday, December 17 – Birchwood

The crew aim to leave the fire station each night at 6pm and exact routes are available here.

Lincoln South fire station – December 19

Lincoln South fire station will be holding a drive/walk through to see Santa and his helpers on Sunday, December 19.

This will be off South Park Avenue at the Fire, Police and Ambulance station between 4pm and 7pm

They will be collecting donations for the Firefighters Charity and the food bank – keep up-to-date with Lincoln South fire station here.

Spalding fire station – December 8, 13, 14 & 15

After starting their sleigh tour on December 8, Spalding fire station will continue with further appearances between December 13-15.

Keep an eye on the Spalding fire station Facebook page for further details on each tour date near to the time.

Boston fire station – December 8 and 9

Boston started their sleigh tour with dates on December 3, 5, and 7, with two more left to keep the town festive.

The fire station is unable to give exact timings for Santa, but is hoping to leave the base at around 5pm each night.

Keep an ear out for the sirens announcing the arrival and more details will be announced here.

Skegness fire station – December 10 & 18

The first sleigh ride will leave Skegness fire station at around 4.30pm on Friday, December 10, so pop out and give Santa a wave and cheer along the way.

The second sleigh ride will leave the station at around 4.30pm on Saturday, December 18.

Keep up-to-date with Skegness fire station here.

Grantham fire station – December 11, 13, 14, 15, & 16

Keep up-to-date with Grantham fire station here.

Crowland fire station – December 12, 13 & 14

Santa will be back spreading Christmas cheer around Crowland – follow the station’s page for a live link on the night.

Sunday, December 12 (starting at 4pm)

Thorney Road, South Street, Albion Street, Broadway, Peterborough Road, Tatwin Drive, Beccelm Drive, Harrington Drive, Goldcrest Road, Harvester Way, Monks Meadow, Alderlands Close, Crease Drove, Broadway and Abbotts Drive

Monday, December 13 (from 5.30pm)

West Street, East Street, Hall Street, Church Lane, Millfield Gardens, The Chase, Wyche Avenue, Croyland Way, Church Lane, Abbey Walk.

Tuesday , December 14 (from 5.30pm)

North Street, Foreman Way, Kemp Street, Postland Road, Cloot Drive, Burghley Close, Normanton Road, Jubilee Way, Postland Road, Girdlestone Walk, finishing at Ye Olde Abbey.

Sleaford fire station – December 16, 17, 22 & 23

More details about the route timings will be announced here nearer to the time.

Louth fire station – December 17, 18, 21 & 22

The sleigh tour in Louth continues to grow each year and this year sees the addition of an extra evening so the crews can get to more streets.

Routes are being planned – keep up-to-date with the latest information here.

Saxilby fire station – December 18 & 19

Keep up-to-date with Saxilby fire station here.

Metheringham fire station – December 22

The Metheringham part of the sleigh tour will take place on December 22.

More details are expected to be announced here.