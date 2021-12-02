Fatal collision at Tydd Gote
A man sadly died at the scene.
We are saddened to report that a 27-year-old man has lost his life in a road traffic collision today (2nd December).
We were called shortly after 7pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle at Station Road, Tydd Gote. Despite the efforts of medical staff, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The A1101 was closed at around 7:40pm.
We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact us immediately. If you were driving in the area at the time and captured dashcam footage, we would like to hear from you. There are a number of ways to get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 346 of today’s date.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 346 of today’s date.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 346 of 2nd December.