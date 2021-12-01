Gin-gle Bells! Mulled Christmas gin from Lincolnshire

Massingberd-Mundy Distillery in Lincolnshire produced just 150 bottles of their Mulled Winter Berry Gin, making this a very special present for gin-lovers this Christmas.

The Mulled Winter Berry Gin is infused with fresh figs, blackberries and locally grown elderberries as well as a perfect blend of mulling spices including cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and dried orange.

The limited edition Mulled Winter Berry Gin is a festive twist on the distillery’s Marie-Jeanne’s Pink Gin, which has won five awards including Gold in the 2021 World Gin Awards and Best Flavoured Gin in The Gin Guide Awards.

Created by master distiller Tristan Jørgensen, each bottle of Mulled Winter Berry Gin is numbered by hand, making each one a truly unique gift.

It comes at the end of a spectacular year for the distillery which has won a series of prestigious awards for its artisan gins, including accolades from the World Gin Awards, IWSC, The Gin Guide and Lincolnshire Life’s Taste of Excellence Food & Drink Awards.

Distilled using locally-sourced ingredients and hand-bottled on the South Ormsby Estate, each spirit from Massingberd-Mundy Distillery represents outstanding quality, inspired by the history and landscape of the Lincolnshire Wolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Massingberd-Mundy Distillery’s head distiller, Tristan Jørgensen said: “I love absolutely everything about Christmas and I’ve been working on this gin for months to capture the smells, tastes and the overall feeling of that perfect Christmas Day.

“On the nose, you are greeted with cinnamon, cloves and winter jam berries, and to the taste, your palette is hit with an intense burst of strewed fruits with warming cinnamon & cloves.

“The finish of this luxurious festive gin is fairly lengthy and intensely moreish, leaving you wanting your next sip. It’s brilliant with just tonic, or enjoyed neat, but I recommend serving it with a light tonic, garnished with fresh blackberries and either a cinnamon stick or a fresh fig to finish.

“My father was from Denmark and they have a word ‘hygge’ which describes the warm, cozy, and contented feeling you get from being snug, comfortable and happy on a winter’s day.

“For me, this Mulled Winter Berry Gin is hygge in a bottle and I hope it brings everyone who drinks it a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year.”

Mulled Winter Berry Gin from Massingberd-Mundy Distillery will be available from £39 from 1st December 2021 from specially-selected retailers and from the South Ormsby Estate website while stocks last. Visit www.southormsbyestate.co.uk.

Each gin from Massingberd-Mundy Distillery is available as part of a selection of hampers and they are also available for corporate gifting, along with a range of luxurious local produce from the South Ormsby Estate.

With a 25% discount on large orders, the estate offers a range of gifts which are perfect for organisations to share with colleagues, clients or contacts. For information on corporate gifting, visit www.southormsbyestate.co.uk/ corporate-gifting.