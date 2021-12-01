The ten Lincolnshire parks with Green Flag status

Scunthorpe has the most Green Flag parks in Lincolnshire after Lincoln

Lincolnshire is renowned for its green spaces, and there are ten parks in the county considered amongst the best in the UK, including Lincoln, Grantham and Scunthorpe.

First introduced in 1996, Green Flag Awards are handed out annually, promoting standards of good management and caring for the green space sector, whether it be publicly accessible parks or open spaces.

Owners of spaces that want Green Flag accreditation pay a fee to be assessed by volunteer judges on an annual basis, who will inspect maintenance, security, heritage and other aspects before awarding or rejecting the application.

There are over 2,000 parks with Green Flag status in the United Kingdom, ten of which are in Lincolnshire, spanning from Lincoln to Grantham to Scunthorpe.

The ten parks are:

Boultham Park – Lincoln

Boultham Park in Lincoln is on a roll at the moment, having first achieved Green Flag status in 2019, and it has not looked back since. This is the third year in a row the park has been awarded for its well maintained space.

Hartsholme Country Park – Lincoln

Hartsholme Country Park first won this award in 2008, and has been a stable member of the Green Flag status list each year since. It is one of the three Lincoln parks to be recognised this year.

Lincoln Arboretum

After becoming the first place in Lincolnshire to win Green Flag status when it was renovated in 2003, Lincoln Arboretum has been a consistent winner of the award, so it will come as no surprise that it has again been recognised for 2021.

Queen Elizabeth Park – Grantham

Covering around 23 acres in area, Queen Elizabeth Park was named after the Queen Mother and opened in 1980 to mark her 80th birthday. This year was the first time the park was awarded Green Flag status.

Wyndham Park – Grantham

Boasting tennis courts, play areas, a model boat lake and even a sensory garden, Wyndham Park in Grantham covers all the bases you need to be an all-inclusive open space worthy of Green Flag status.

Baysgarth Park – Barton-upon-Humber

Green Flag describes Baysgarth Park as “a safe environment for families and visitors of all ages” with open green spaces for playing games or settling down for a picnic. There are football goals, walking routes and a wildflower area to soak in.

Central Park Scunthorpe

While it may share a name with perhaps the most iconic park on the planet, Scunthorpe’s Central Park has plenty to shout about, and is often awarded Green Flag status each year. The centrepiece of the park is a large water fountain, which attracts plenty of visitors.

Kingsway Gardens – Scunthorpe

Kingsway Gardens in Scunthorpe has been prolific in winning Green Flag Awards, with 2021’s nod meaning it has been recognised fourteen years in a row.

Sheffield Park – Scunthorpe

After undergoing an 18-month transformation, Scunthorpe’s Sheffield Park was given Green Flag status in 2021 thanks to its new play equipment, skate park, additional trees and developing wildflower corridors.

Woodlands Memorial Park and Crematorium – Scunthorpe

The Woodlands Memorial Park and Crematorium, found on Brumby Wood Lane in Scunthorpe, is another previous winner of the award that has done a great job maintaining the high standards required for Green Flag status.