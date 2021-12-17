Gym upgrades for two Lincolnshire health clubs after multi-million pound investment
Including a new interactive app to help with gym progress
Two four-star hotels in Lincolnshire are to get a major gym upgrade after millions of pounds of investment into health clubs by a national firm.
Both Belton Woods Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort in Grantham, and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resort near Brigg were part of the national investment programme for health clubs within the QHotels Collection.
It is part of fulfilling a vision to make their hotels the best for fitness offerings in the country, and QHotels has enlisted the help of industry leader Life Fitness, used by the Lawn Tennis Association and its Wimbledon contenders, to roll out the project.
As part of the investment, there will be new technology, the latest equipment, personalised training experiences and immersive workouts for people across the country.
The refurbishments will allow both health clubs to be upgraded with brand new state-of-the-art gym spaces, with new workout machines designed to create fun and energetic workouts.
As well as this, users at the clubs will have access to a new app called LF Connect, downloadable on Apple and Android devices, which allows you to track your workouts and also partake in interactive exercises across Life Fitness’ world lifescape courses.
Belton Woods Health Club is set within a four-star hotel in 475 acres of Grantham countryside, while Forest Pines is nestled in 190 acres of Lincolnshire woodland.
Forest Pines, near Brigg in North Lincolnshire, also has the added benefit of boasting an award winning 27-hole championship golf course.
Commenting on the investment in fitness, QHotels’ golf, leisure and spa director Keith Pickard said: “It has always been our desire to offer the best gyms, fitness and leisure activities in the country.
“Now after 18 months of planning and looking for the perfect partner, that vision is real. This will also be our biggest investment in over two decades and the best you can get.
“We are introducing an anytime, to suit your needs gym and training facility for everyone and at the highest level of coaching and with the best equipment. Many high profile athletes and celebrities are training with some of the high level equipment we are featuring in our gyms.”