Hottest ever New Year’s Eve in Lincolnshire was this year

People in Lincolnshire are being urged to get their coronavirus vaccinations and booster jabs, with more pop-up walk-in sessions due to take place next week.

Lincolnshire is now within touching distance of providing booster vaccinations to 85% of eligible people.

Despite having already given more than 440,000 booster vaccinations (440,008 by the end of December 30), the NHS in Lincolnshire has signifiant capacity available to vaccinate people.

They want anyone not yet boosted, or who hasn’t had their first and/or second doses to come forward as soon as possible.

The county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston and at the Lincolnshire Showground continue to operate seven days a week, except for New Year’s Day when it will be closed. The MVCs continue to offer walk-ins as well as booked appointments.

There will also be another round of pop-up walk-in sessions for first/second doses, and boosters, during the week commencing January 3, 2022, whereby anyone eligible can get vaccinated without an appointment in the following locations:

Tuesday, January 4 – Springfields Events and Conference Centre in Spalding (between 10am and 4pm)

Wednesday, January 5 – Engine Shed, Lincoln (between 10am and 4pm)

Thursday, January 6 – St Marys Church Hall, Market Place in Long Sutton, Spalding (between 10am and 4pm)

Friday, January 7 – Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford (between 10am and 4pm)

Saturday, January 8 – Stanhope Hall (between 10am and 4pm)

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes for the NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “I can’t thank everyone who’s come forward for their booster enough, along with the magnificent efforts of our vaccination teams, this willingness to do the right thing and get vaccinated has made everything we’ve achieved to-date possible. However, we have lots of capacity and there’s still more to do.

“The numbers of people coming forwards tailed off in the run-up to and during the days after Christmas Day, perhaps predictably, with people focusing on festive celebrations with family and friends. We are beginning to see a gradual increase in numbers now and I would urge people to come forwards as soon as possible to get boosted, or even to get first and/or second doses, since this is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from Omicron.”

One thing that is becoming an issue nationally, and here in Lincolnshire, is the number of people who have made appointments for vaccinations and then not turned up. Neno added that she is urging people who can’t make a booked appointment to cancel it so someone else can use it.

The NHS is also keen for immunosuppressed people and those who are ‘clinically vulnerable’ to come forward. In addition, the pop-up walk-ins for children aged 12-15 will continue at PRSA in Boston and at the Lincolnshire Showground in the New Year – see more details here.