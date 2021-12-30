Imps’ trip to Ipswich on New Year’s Day called off due to COVID

Lincoln City’s trip to Ipswich on New Year’s Day has been postponed due to a “number of positive COVID-19 cases” in the squad.

This is the second successive game to be called off due to coronavirus after the away match against Rotherham on December 29 was also postponed.

Re-arranged dates for these fixtures will be confirmed in due course, meaning the Imps next scheduled fixture will be the home match against manager Michael Appleton’s former club Oxford United on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Lincoln City’s chief executive Liam Scully said: “We had hoped, under new guidance, to have players returning to the squad after completing a reduced self-isolation period.

“The new rules would have allowed them to come out of self-isolation with a negative lateral flow test after seven days, unfortunately the tests remain positive which means we cannot fulfil the fixture.

“Those who have tested positive will have completed their self-isolation periods in time for our next fixture at home to Oxford United on January 8 which we expect to go ahead as scheduled.”

"Lincoln City informed the EFL that it would be unable to fulfil the fixture at Portman Road due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

“In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

“In addition it will assist affected Clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.”