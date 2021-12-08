It’s Christmas! Lincolnshire’s best dressed homes
Something to get you into the festive spirit
The countdown to Christmas is on! Advent calendars are being opened, presents are being bought, decorations have been put up, and some in Lincolnshire have gone that extra mile with festive lights.
A huge part of the Christmas festivities is putting up Christmas decorations, and while some may opt for a more reserved fit-out, others light up their street both literally and emotionally.
Here is a look at some of Lincolnshire’s most incredible and imaginative Christmas decorations, from a giant Santa the size of a house to a grotto with a sleigh and 31 trees surrounding it.
Moor Park – Ruskington
What could possibly be better than one house going all out with decorations? Well, three of course!
In the corner of Moor Park in Ruskington you can find this illuminated winter wonderland, boasting Santa inflatables, light-up candy canes and warm festive messages.
Elmtree Road – Ruskington
How this family have managed to fit this many decorations into one place I will never know, but regardless of that, seeing it made my jaw drop.
Many people pay a visit to the house on Elmtree Road in Ruskington just to see the lights in person, and trust me as I speak from experience, it’s worth it.
Sheldrake Street – Sleaford
It’s a community thing on Sheldrake Street in Sleaford, as multiple houses have collectively decorated their homes to create a wonderful festive corner for passers-by.
There are illuminated animals, trees wrapped in white lights, and there’s even a Santa Stop Here sign being projected onto one of the house’s walls.
Alma Avenue – Skegness
Adrian Dawes has created a winter wonderland at his home on Alma Avenue, with Santa and his sleigh surrounded by 31 Christmas trees and 15,000 lights.
It is all in aid of Skegness RNLI, with the lights on every night between 4.30pm and 10pm until January 2, and Santa available to meet and greet the kids on weekends.
High Street – Walcott
An imaginatively decorated home! Lindsay Knight on Walcott High Street has used fairy lights on her shed and the front of the home, as well as various festive characters.
Inflatable Santa Claus can be found both outside the front door and on the shed, as well as a glow-up inflatable tree and an igloo, guarded by a penguin.
Meadow Lane – North Hykeham
Peter Clare’s family in North Hykeham have become somewhat famous in their local community for their annual Christmas lights switch-on, and this year was no different.
The Lincolnite wrote a feature about this year’s decorations, a yearly tradition done by the Clare family for decades, containing a six foot reindeer, floor lights, polar bears and more.
Big Santa in Skegness
Surely the award for the biggest Father Christmas in Lincolnshire has to go to Jessica Thorpe in Skegness, whose inflatable Santa decoration is almost as tall as her house!
Alongside Santa is a much smaller inflatable elf, and a small snowman stood at the door, which sits between an inflatable candy cane-style entrance.
Ancaster Drive – Sleaford
Andy and Joy Wood on Ancaster Drive in Sleaford have paid homage to the story origin of Christmas with their decorations, creating a Nativity scene.
As well as this, there are light up animals all over their garden, and festive illuminations for all to see.
Westbeck – Ruskington
Perhaps the most inventive of them all, Susan Kilburn has created a tongue-in-cheek version of Santa’s Grotto, showing Father Christmas and a reindeer getting merry.
Santa’s Blotto, on Westbeck in Ruskington, gives us a side to Father Christmas we potentially don’t see all that often, enjoying a mulled wine or two!