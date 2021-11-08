Local family bringing early Christmas cheer to Hykeham
Four siblings continuing their father’s legacy
Four siblings in North Hykeham switched on their famous Christmas display at the weekend as they carry on a much-loved family tradition and their father’s legacy.
Peter Clare and his sisters Tracey, Leann and Michelle took over the display from their father after his death in 2004, which had already been bringing joy to the local community and beyond for two years.
The coronavirus pandemic meant last year’s switch-on was done via Facebook instead of the usual bigger launch event, so the siblings were delighted as around 100 people attended the 2021 event at 65 Meadow Lane on Saturday, November 6.
The festive lights will be on every night between 4.30pm and 9pm until January 1, 2022, with longer displays on Christmas Eve and Day.
This year the family have added new lights, including a six foot reindeer, and other new floor lights. There are also light up foxes, deers, penguins, reindeers, polar bears and more outside the house and in the garden.
Each year the family’s display raises money for charity and for 2021 they have chosen to donate the proceeds to Cancer Research UK – make a donation here or by knocking on the family’s door and putting money in the collection buckets.
Tracey told The Lincolnite: “It always puts us in the Christmas spirit early. We love Christmas as dad loved Christmas. He started the displays around 19 years ago and we love to honour him ever year, and it also helps our mum to remember him.
“It feels great to bring joy to so many people, especially when we see all the little children coming and saying ‘wow’.
“We’ve had a lot of family and friends who have suffered from cancer and wanted to show our support to the charity.”
When asked if the family have a festive message for Hykeham and Lincoln, she added: “Stay safe and enjoy Christmas.”
The Clare’s Christmas display was just as impressive when The Lincolnite visited the family in 2018: