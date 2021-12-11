Life saved by smoke alarm: Fire breaks out at Mablethorpe home

COVID boosters are now available for anyone over 40 who had their second vaccine three months ago, and NHS Lincolnshire is urging those eligible to get a jab.

Over 40s can either book directly with their local vaccination service when they contact them, or through the national booking service.

For anyone between the age of 18 – 39 the NHS will be contact you when it is time for you to book for your booster vaccinations.

Martin Fahy, Director of Nursing and Quality, NHS Lincolnshire CCG said: “Given the continued emergence of the Omicron variant and the reintroduction of measures to reduce transmission I want to encourage everyone who hasn’t yet taken up the opportunity to have a COVID vaccine to book at any of the services across Lincolnshire, our teams will be happy to answer any queries you may have and to support you if you are nervous about having a vaccine.

“For those over 40 who had their second vaccine over three months ago please make time to get your booster.

“I am particularly keen to encourage anyone who has any chronic condition or cares for someone and is particularly susceptible to viruses at this time of years to get the protection they need.

“To make it easier for people who are over 18 and in the at risk group you can walk in at either the PRSA in Boston or the Lincoln showground on Monday 13 December to get your vaccine.

“Since the vaccination programme started the people of Lincolnshire have been absolutely amazing.

“We know that as we move into the festive period you will continue to do everything that you can to look after yourself, your loved ones and everyone living in Lincolnshire.

“So far 280,000 people have had their boosters we are here to ensure that you can get your booster when it is your turn.

In Lincolnshire, people have been encouraged to either wait to be contacted by their local vaccination center or to book their booster vaccinations online using the National Booking System or by calling 119, and this will continue for the next phase of the booster programme.

Booster vaccinations for those aged 40 at three months and over are now available on a walk-in basis at PRSA and Showground. Book an appointment where possible as walk-ins are on a strictly first come first served basis.

Walk ins for anyone 18 and over who are considered At Risk will be available at PRSA and Showground from Monday 13th December.

The pop-up vaccination sessions for 12-15 year-olds will run:

PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston

Sunday 12 th December 2pm-5pm

December 2pm-5pm Sunday 19 th December 9am-12pm

December 9am-12pm Monday 20 th December 9am-12pm

December 9am-12pm Tuesday 21 st December 9am-12pm

December 9am-12pm Wednesday 22 nd December 9am-12pm

December 9am-12pm Thursday 23rd December 9am-12pm

The Lincolnshire Showground Mass Vaccination Centre

Sunday 12 th December 10am-1pm

December 10am-1pm Sunday 19 th December 9am-12pm

December 9am-12pm Monday 20 th December 9am-12pm

December 9am-12pm Tuesday 21 st December 9am-12pm

December 9am-12pm Wednesday 22 nd December 9am-12pm

December 9am-12pm Thursday 23rd December 9am-12pm

Springfields Events and Conference Centre, Spalding

Sunday 12th December 10am-4pm

For 12-15s wanting their first vaccine, and those 40 and over wanting their 1st, 2nd or booster. The second vaccination needs to be eight weeks after the first and the booster 91 days after their second.