Man dies in A52 Skegness crash
The road was closed in both directions
A 36-year-old man has died in a crash on the A52 Croft Bank in Skegness.
Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The single vehicle collision was reported to police at 9.12pm last night, December 10.
It is believed the black Audi A5 involved was travelling towards the Skegness area.
Nobody else was injured in the incident. Next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed in both directions until just before 6.30am while officers carried out initial investigations.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or saw a black Audi A5 in the moments prior to contact them on 101.