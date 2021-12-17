Lincoln A46 closed after serious crash
One man is injured
The A46 near Lincoln has been closed this morning after a serious crash between a lorry and a van.
The incident, on the northbound carriageway at Thorpe on the Hill, was reported to police at 7.55am.
The road remains closed between the A1133 at Winthorpe and the A1434 at Thorpe on the Hill.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are dealing with a collision between a lorry and a van on the A46 Thorpe on the Hill.
“A section of the road will be closed from Halfway House roundabout to Pennells roundabout. One man is injured and will be taken to hospital.”
The #A46 northbound between the #A1133 (#Winthorpe) and the #A1434 (#ThorpeontheHill) is currently CLOSED due to a serious collision. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/SYDqTuCYwK
— National Highways: East Midlands (@HighwaysEMIDS) December 17, 2021