Two more bird flu outbreaks declared in Lincolnshire

Two more outbreaks of avian flu have been confirmed in Lincolnshire and all birds on the infected farms will be humanely culled.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in poultry at a sixth and seventh site near Alford in Lincolnshire on December 16. This means all seven Lincolnshire bird flu outbreaks are in the Alford area of East Lindsey.

Avian influenza (bird flu) mainly affects birds. It can also affect humans and other mammals.

DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) said a 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around each of the farms.

The government has, to date, confirmed 50 cases of bird flu in England. There is also one case of avian influenza in Wales where a small area of the disease control zones around this case extends into England.

In addition, there are two cases of bird flu in Scotland where a small area of the surveillance zone surrounding each case extends into England.

When avian influenza is confirmed or suspected in poultry or other captive birds, disease control zones are put in place around the infected premises to prevent the spread of the disease.

Within these zones, a range of restrictions on the movement of poultry and material associated with their keeping can apply – check if you are in a zone using this interactive map online here.

Avian influenza (bird flu) is a notifiable animal disease. If you suspect any type of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301. In Wales, contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact your local Field Services Office. Failure to do so is an offence.

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline (03459 33 55 77). Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find. For further information see our advice to the public.