Lincoln police catch Grinches who ‘almost’ stole Christmas
The cops who saved Christmas
Police in Lincoln are lapping up praise for ‘saving Christmas’, and telling the tale of their brush with Grinches in an unusually creative way.
A patrol on Tritton Road in Lincoln was interrupted by the sight of a Christmas tree “bopping up and down through traffic,” the poetic team explained on social media.
Giving chase, officers caught the green-fingered thieves and returned the Christmas tree to sellers.
A disheartening crime, with a happy ending for the city to be proud of.