1 hour ago

Lincoln police catch Grinches who ‘almost’ stole Christmas

The cops who saved Christmas
| Photo: Stock image

Police in Lincoln are lapping up praise for ‘saving Christmas’, and telling the tale of their brush with Grinches in an unusually creative way.

A patrol on Tritton Road in Lincoln was interrupted by the sight of a Christmas tree “bopping up and down through traffic,” the poetic team explained on social media.

Giving chase, officers caught the green-fingered thieves and returned the Christmas tree to sellers.

A disheartening crime, with a happy ending for the city to be proud of.

