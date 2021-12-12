Appeal: Two-vehicle collision, fail to stop – Bracebridge Heath

Do you have any dashcam footage which could help?

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to a two-vehicle road traffic collision where one of the cars involved is reported to have left the scene.

The collision involved a white Audi A3 and a grey Toyota Yaris, and the Audi is reported to have driven off towards Oakdene Avenue.

The Yaris was left with damage to the rear of the vehicle, and two people inside sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened between 7am and 8am on 2nd December in Meadow Way, Bracebridge Heath.Following extensive enquiries, we now believe an appeal may help with the investigation.

If you can help with our investigations please contact us in the following ways:

By clicking on the email link [email protected] and putting incident 54 of 2nd December in the subject box.

Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 54 of 2nd December.

Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org